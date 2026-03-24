Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

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Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.9%

HP stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.16 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 58,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $2,152,194.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 175,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,069.18. This trade represents a 25.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,377.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2,433.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 46.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

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Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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