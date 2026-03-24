Head to Head Contrast: Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) versus Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) and Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Target Hospitality and Madison Square Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality -11.58% -8.65% -6.41% Madison Square Garden -1.55% N/A -1.10%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $320.64 million 2.98 -$37.12 million ($0.38) -25.13 Madison Square Garden $1.07 billion 7.10 -$22.44 million ($0.69) -457.88

This table compares Target Hospitality and Madison Square Garden”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Madison Square Garden has higher revenue and earnings than Target Hospitality. Madison Square Garden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Target Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Target Hospitality and Madison Square Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 1 0 2 1 2.75 Madison Square Garden 1 4 4 0 2.33

Target Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.20%. Madison Square Garden has a consensus price target of $286.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.48%. Given Target Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Target Hospitality is more favorable than Madison Square Garden.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Madison Square Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Madison Square Garden shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Madison Square Garden beats Target Hospitality on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government contractors and investment grade natural resource development companies. Target Hospitality Corp. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Madison Square Garden

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League. The company also owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League. In addition, it operates professional sports team performance centers, the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

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