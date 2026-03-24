Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 576,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $68,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,753 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 246,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,394,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $380,562,000 after purchasing an additional 68,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 449,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $53,717,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho increased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.23.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $141.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,125. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,405. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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