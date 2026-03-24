Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.81, but opened at $50.66. Halma shares last traded at $50.82, with a volume of 486 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLMAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Halma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Halma Price Performance

Halma Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42.

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Halma plc is a United Kingdom–based group of specialist technology companies that develop products and services designed to protect and improve lives. The company focuses on safety, health and environmental markets, bringing together a portfolio of engineering-led businesses that design, manufacture and distribute sensing, detection, monitoring and control technologies. Its offering is aimed at reducing risk, improving safety outcomes and supporting regulatory compliance across a range of industrial, commercial and medical settings.

Halma’s subsidiaries supply a broad array of hardware and software solutions, including sensors and detection systems for fire, gas and hazardous conditions, medical devices and diagnostics, environmental and water-quality monitoring equipment, and related lifecycle services such as calibration, maintenance and technical support.

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