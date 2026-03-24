Gradient Investments LLC Sells 60,180 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 60,180 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE ORCL opened at $154.26 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.75 and its 200 day moving average is $214.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $11,326,800 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

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Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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