Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total transaction of $5,930,794.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,262.32. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.27, for a total transaction of $4,891,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,094. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,228 shares of company stock worth $19,992,391. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $357.82 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $438.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.48. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Further Reading

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