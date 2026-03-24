Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1,453.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,245 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,348,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at $30,342,078.08. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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