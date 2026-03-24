Gradient Investments LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 241.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,998,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,580 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Prudential Public by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 819,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 409,517 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Prudential Public by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,245,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,863,000 after buying an additional 365,883 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Prudential Public by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 339,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,577,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,176,000 after buying an additional 287,420 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Public Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE PUK opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

Prudential Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.3778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 262.0%.

About Prudential Public

(Free Report)

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London‑headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long‑term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third‑party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast‑growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

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