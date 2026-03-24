Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CCEP. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP opened at $92.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $110.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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