Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,311 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 35.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 36.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 28,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 158.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Arete Research set a $32.00 target price on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.41.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a yield of 396.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.