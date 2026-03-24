Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,625 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $127.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.46 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.48.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEP

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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