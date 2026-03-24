GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Short Interest Update

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,284 shares, a growth of 1,228,300.0% from the February 26th total of 1 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,179,169 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,179,169 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GivBux Trading Down 12.0%

OTCMKTS GBUX traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 121,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,419. The company has a market capitalization of $922,204.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -16.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. GivBux has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

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GivBux, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

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