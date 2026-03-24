GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.1250.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on GH Research from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price target on GH Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of GH Research from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.

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Institutional Trading of GH Research

GH Research Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GH Research by 63.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GHRS opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. GH Research has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $19.51.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH Research Company Profile

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GH Research Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders through the application of psychedelic-inspired compounds. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company focuses on harnessing the unique pharmacology of 5-methoxy-N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) and related molecules to address high unmet medical needs in mental health.

The firm’s lead program, GH001, is an inhaled formulation of 5-MeO-DMT that has completed early-stage clinical trials assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy in treatment-resistant depression.

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