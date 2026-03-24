General Partner Inc. Has $16.50 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

General Partner Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Apple makes up 9.4% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

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Apple Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $251.49 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.45.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. trade tribunal ruled Apple’s latest Apple Watch models do not infringe Masimo’s patents, avoiding an immediate import ban and preserving a key wearables revenue stream. Apple Watch ruling

U.S. trade tribunal ruled Apple’s latest Apple Watch models do not infringe Masimo’s patents, avoiding an immediate import ban and preserving a key wearables revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: WWDC set for June 8–12 with teasers for “AI advancements,” raising expectations for software and services announcements that could boost monetization (Siri/AI features, developer ecosystem). WWDC date and AI tease

WWDC set for June 8–12 with teasers for “AI advancements,” raising expectations for software and services announcements that could boost monetization (Siri/AI features, developer ecosystem). Positive Sentiment: Reports that Apple will add paid search ads to Apple Maps this summer point to an incremental services revenue stream and higher services monetization. Maps ads

Reports that Apple will add paid search ads to Apple Maps this summer point to an incremental services revenue stream and higher services monetization. Positive Sentiment: Supply‑chain checks and analyst notes (BofA) suggest Apple is preparing a 2026 foldable iPhone — catalysts for hardware upgrade cycles and investor enthusiasm around a new form factor. Foldable iPhone supply checks

Supply‑chain checks and analyst notes (BofA) suggest Apple is preparing a 2026 foldable iPhone — catalysts for hardware upgrade cycles and investor enthusiasm around a new form factor. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” view and set a $315 target, and other surveys point to stronger iPhone upgrade intent (supporting revenue visibility). Analyst optimism

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” view and set a $315 target, and other surveys point to stronger iPhone upgrade intent (supporting revenue visibility). Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in this cycle shows effectively zero days to cover (no material short pressure), which is unlikely to move the stock materially either way. Short interest note

Short‑interest data in this cycle shows effectively zero days to cover (no material short pressure), which is unlikely to move the stock materially either way. Neutral Sentiment: Options/volatility chatter (iron‑condor strategies) highlights elevated implied volatility—relevant to derivatives traders but mixed for equity direction. Options strategy

Options/volatility chatter (iron‑condor strategies) highlights elevated implied volatility—relevant to derivatives traders but mixed for equity direction. Negative Sentiment: Supply‑side cost pressure: Apple has raised some storage prices and faces higher memory costs; management choices (absorbing costs vs. passing to customers) could pressure margins. Storage price/cost pressure

Supply‑side cost pressure: Apple has raised some storage prices and faces higher memory costs; management choices (absorbing costs vs. passing to customers) could pressure margins. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk in Europe: broadcasters have urged scrutiny of big tech’s control over smart‑TV and AI features, adding a potential regulatory overhang to services and platform expansion. EU regulatory pressure

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

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Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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