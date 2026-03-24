GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,640 shares of the premier technology solutions leader’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Qnity Electronics stock opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion and a PE ratio of 62.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.50.

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Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qnity Electronics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

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Qnity Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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