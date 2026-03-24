Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Rating Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Galp Energia SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC lowered Galp Energia SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galp Energia SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Galp Energia SGPS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Galp Energia SGPS Stock Performance

Galp Energia SGPS Company Profile

Shares of Galp Energia SGPS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Galp Energia SGPS has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $12.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.03.

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Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil’s pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

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