Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 400.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE MO opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 287.61% and a net margin of 29.84%.The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.16%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,743.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 180,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,221,318.33. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Further Reading

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