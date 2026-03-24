Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $962.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.09. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 36.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,082,852. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $1,574,868.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 727,155 shares in the company, valued at $87,251,328.45. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,278 shares of company stock worth $33,605,809. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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