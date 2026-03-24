FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FLDDW) Short Interest Update

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FLDDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,742 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the February 26th total of 9,314 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of FLDDW stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 31,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

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About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

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FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp is a Delaware‐incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), it has no commercial operations of its own and its sole business objective is to identify and complete an initial business combination. Funds raised in its initial public offering are held in a trust account until deployment in a qualifying transaction.

The company’s management team brings experience in merger and acquisition advisory, corporate finance and capital markets execution.

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