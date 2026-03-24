Friday Financial Purchases 41,879 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Friday Financial lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,879 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Friday Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Friday Financial’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. RF&L Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,509,000 after purchasing an additional 499,334 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 50,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 2.9%

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

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