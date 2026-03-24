Friday Financial Acquires 23,699 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Friday Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,699 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Friday Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Friday Financial’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000.

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Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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