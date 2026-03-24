Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX) Short Interest Down 80.6% in March

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,817 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the February 26th total of 24,806 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James Liao sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $44,790.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 10,475 shares of company stock worth $48,242 over the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foxx Development

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foxx Development stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX – Free Report) by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Foxx Development worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foxx Development Price Performance

Foxx Development stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. 4,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,978. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.28. Foxx Development has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Foxx Development in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Foxx Development

Foxx Development Company Profile

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Foxx Development, Inc (NASDAQ: FOXX) operates as a contract manufacturer specializing in the design, assembly and distribution of medical devices and components. The company’s core business centers on phlebotomy and blood collection products, serving clinical laboratories, hospitals and diagnostic testing facilities. Its product portfolio includes evacuated blood collection tubes, safety-engineered winged blood collection sets, syringes and ancillary devices used in specimen collection and handling.

Founded in North Carolina, Foxx Development maintains a manufacturing and distribution campus in Apex, where it integrates engineering, quality control and regulatory compliance under one roof.

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