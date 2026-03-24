First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 26,396 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,396 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $105.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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