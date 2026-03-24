First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $23.31 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,589 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

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