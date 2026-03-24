Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter. Fifth District Bancorp had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

Fifth District Bancorp Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:FDSB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fifth District Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $80.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.47.

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Institutional Trading of Fifth District Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth District Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fifth District Bancorp by 56.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth District Bancorp by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 51,321 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Fifth District Bancorp by 28.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fifth District Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDSB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fifth District Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fifth District Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth District Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About Fifth District Bancorp

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Fifth District Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Vienna, Virginia. Through its principal subsidiary, Fifth District Bank, the company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and middle-market enterprises. Operating under a national bank charter, Fifth District Bancorp focuses on relationship-driven service, providing its clients with personalized financial solutions and responsive customer support.

The bank’s core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial and industrial lending, mortgage banking, and wealth management.

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