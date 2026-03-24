Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,066,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 4,290,277 shares.The stock last traded at $73.14 and had previously closed at $79.29.

Key Headlines Impacting Estee Lauder Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Estee Lauder Companies this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -142.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

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Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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