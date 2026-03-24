Erste Group Bank Upgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to “Buy”

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citic Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

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Netflix Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.21. 10,304,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,931,551. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $389.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $39,827,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,219.40. This trade represents a 99.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natural Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major broker support — Bernstein (reiterated Outperform, $115 PT) highlights stronger margins and an improving profit outlook, supporting upside expectations for NFLX. Read More.

Major broker support — Bernstein (reiterated Outperform, $115 PT) highlights stronger margins and an improving profit outlook, supporting upside expectations for NFLX. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citi resumed coverage with a Buy and $115 price objective, citing improved profitability, pricing power and enhanced capital returns — another vote of confidence from the sell side. Read More.

Citi resumed coverage with a Buy and $115 price objective, citing improved profitability, pricing power and enhanced capital returns — another vote of confidence from the sell side. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Live and event programming is showing traction: Netflix’s streaming of BTS and other live concerts is being framed as a growth/differentiation win that can drive engagement and subscriber retention. Read More.

Live and event programming is showing traction: Netflix’s streaming of BTS and other live concerts is being framed as a growth/differentiation win that can drive engagement and subscriber retention. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Content spillover into real-world demand — Netflix’s culinary series lifted restaurant bookings substantially, demonstrating the platform’s promotional power and potential ad/partnership opportunities. Read More.

Content spillover into real-world demand — Netflix’s culinary series lifted restaurant bookings substantially, demonstrating the platform’s promotional power and potential ad/partnership opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic content tie-ups: Netflix’s multi‑year first-look partnership with Warner Music could broaden its music- and live-adjacent programming, a potential new lever for advertising and subscriber engagement. Read More.

Strategic content tie-ups: Netflix’s multi‑year first-look partnership with Warner Music could broaden its music- and live-adjacent programming, a potential new lever for advertising and subscriber engagement. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other commentary note a recent shift in sentiment after a rough year — momentum may be turning, but these pieces are observational rather than news of concrete business change. Read More.

Zacks and other commentary note a recent shift in sentiment after a rough year — momentum may be turning, but these pieces are observational rather than news of concrete business change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: NFLX is a trending search topic on Zacks — increased retail interest can amplify moves but does not guarantee a directional catalyst on fundamentals. Read More.

NFLX is a trending search topic on Zacks — increased retail interest can amplify moves but does not guarantee a directional catalyst on fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Consumer pricing sensitivity: a report showing cash‑strapped Canadians choosing ad-supported, lower‑price tiers is a reminder that ARPU pressure from global macro weakness and migration to cheaper plans could cap near-term revenue growth. Read More.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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