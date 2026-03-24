Enterprise Group (TSE:E) PT Set at C$2.10 by Fundamental Research

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) received a C$2.10 target price from stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 89.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.80.

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Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:E traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.11. 222,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.73, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32. The company has a market cap of C$86.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of C$10.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Group will post 0.203 EPS for the current year.

About Enterprise Group

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Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas and other harmful emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada.

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