Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Trading 7.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.06 and last traded at GBX 0.06. Approximately 32,857,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 120,405,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06.

Empyrean Energy Trading Up 7.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -245.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.06.

About Empyrean Energy

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Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia. The company also has a 10% working interest in the Riverbend project located in the Jasper County, Texas; and 58.084% working interest in the Eagle Oil Pool Development project located in the San Joaquin Basin, southern California.

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