Emerson Electric Co. $EMR is Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 229.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.7% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $129.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.86.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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