Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW is Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Seilern Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 923,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132,514 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 6.1% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $78,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 225,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $87.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,103,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,239.08. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $87,002.22. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,284.92. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,281. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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