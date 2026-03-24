Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 438.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 297,166 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $116,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,256,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 8.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $8,032,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 515,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,958,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.26, for a total transaction of $4,178,513.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,821,519.54. This trade represents a 27.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $360.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.94 and a 200 day moving average of $355.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $408.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter. Eaton had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $442.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

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