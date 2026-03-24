E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 3,816 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,328,587,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,285,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9,455.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,520,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,255 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 89.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,892,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,091,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,386,000 after buying an additional 1,260,434 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MRSH opened at $173.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.89 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRSH shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRSH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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