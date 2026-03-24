E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 544,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $5,030,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $64,417,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 23,569 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $451.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $362.50 and a fifty-two week high of $513.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.10.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total transaction of $126,451.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,743,185.05. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total value of $897,802.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,026,469.50. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 93,485 shares of company stock worth $43,967,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $548.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $577.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.30.

Read Our Latest Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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