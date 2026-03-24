E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 218.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,598,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $531,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.95.

American Express Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE AXP opened at $301.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This trade represents a 46.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total transaction of $8,346,340.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,480.14. This trade represents a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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