E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $46.09 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 464.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,528 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.1% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $46,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,210,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,599,709,000 after buying an additional 315,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,700,970,000 after buying an additional 131,080 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ServiceNow by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,589,235,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,287,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,956,000 after acquiring an additional 118,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day moving average is $152.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,419.01. The trade was a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaffirmation and bullish outlook — Citizens reiterated a Market Outperform rating and $260 price target, citing ServiceNow’s customer relationships, architecture and its “AI Control Tower” positioning for the agentic era. This endorsement supports longer-term upside expectations. Article Title

Analyst reaffirmation and bullish outlook — Citizens reiterated a Market Outperform rating and $260 price target, citing ServiceNow’s customer relationships, architecture and its “AI Control Tower” positioning for the agentic era. This endorsement supports longer-term upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Platform ecosystem expansion — Novaworks launched an AI-native HCM operating system built on ServiceNow and raised an $8M seed round with participation from ServiceNow Ventures, extending ServiceNow’s Total Workforce Management narrative and increasing potential monetization paths for HR use-cases on the core platform. Article Title

Platform ecosystem expansion — Novaworks launched an AI-native HCM operating system built on ServiceNow and raised an $8M seed round with participation from ServiceNow Ventures, extending ServiceNow’s Total Workforce Management narrative and increasing potential monetization paths for HR use-cases on the core platform. Positive Sentiment: Investor conviction pieces argue buy-the-dip — multiple retail-focused pieces make the case that ServiceNow’s workflow moat and proprietary data make it resilient versus AI disruption, helping attract buyers during the broader SaaS sell-off. Article Title

Investor conviction pieces argue buy-the-dip — multiple retail-focused pieces make the case that ServiceNow’s workflow moat and proprietary data make it resilient versus AI disruption, helping attract buyers during the broader SaaS sell-off. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst pieces highlight both opportunity and competition — coverage comparing MongoDB (MDB) and ServiceNow notes both ride enterprise AI demand but differ on growth visibility and monetization pace; the pieces underline upside potential but also competitive dynamics to monitor. Article Title

Comparative analyst pieces highlight both opportunity and competition — coverage comparing MongoDB (MDB) and ServiceNow notes both ride enterprise AI demand but differ on growth visibility and monetization pace; the pieces underline upside potential but also competitive dynamics to monitor. Neutral Sentiment: Ticker/name noise from unrelated firms — a separate firm (NowVertical, TSXV: NOW) announced an engagement expansion; investors should note this is a different company but it can create occasional search/ticker noise. Article Title

Ticker/name noise from unrelated firms — a separate firm (NowVertical, TSXV: NOW) announced an engagement expansion; investors should note this is a different company but it can create occasional search/ticker noise. Negative Sentiment: Sectorwide AI/SaaS pressure remains a headwind — articles and market commentary note an ongoing SaaS sell-off driven by AI disruption fears; even high-quality names like ServiceNow can trade lower or underperform near-term while investors reassess multiples and adoption timing. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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