E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Decreases Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

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Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $190.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.97. The company has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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