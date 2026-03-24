DP Poland (LON:DPP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 and last traded at GBX 6.40, with a volume of 376203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38.

DP Poland Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of £60.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About DP Poland

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DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

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