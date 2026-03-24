Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Trading Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.00 and last traded at $125.78. 1,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Dollarama to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Dollarama to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, December 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Dollarama Stock Down 7.9%

Dollarama Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion and a PE ratio of 148.81.

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates as a leading Canadian dollar store chain, offering a variety of everyday consumer goods at fixed price points. The company’s retail format emphasizes value and convenience, providing a one-stop shopping experience for cost-conscious customers. Merchandise spans multiple categories, including household items, food and consumables, health and beauty products, stationery, seasonal and party supplies, and toys.

Founded in 1992 by Laurent “Larry” Rossy, Dollarama opened its first location in Montreal, Quebec.

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