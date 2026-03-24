Docusign Inc. $DOCU Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,198,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,810 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Docusign were worth $82,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $140,987,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Docusign by 24,412.7% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 958,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after buying an additional 955,026 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth about $48,681,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Docusign by 132.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 868,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,650,000 after buying an additional 495,380 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Docusign during the third quarter worth about $34,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Docusign

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $803,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,229.80. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $804,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,486.50. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 68,173 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,684 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore lowered their price target on Docusign from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Docusign from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Report on DOCU

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $94.67.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Docusign had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $836.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 21% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Docusign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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