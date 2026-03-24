Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Trading Up 8.7% – Time to Buy?

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 721,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 925,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Diversified Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Diversified Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Diversified Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversified Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

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Diversified Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Energy Company PLC will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.91%.

Insider Transactions at Diversified Energy

In other news, Director Randall S. Wade sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $27,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,501,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,621,048.80. This represents a 21.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EIG Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,031,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,894,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,334,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,463,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Diversified Energy by 1,903.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 1,905,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after buying an additional 1,810,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Energy

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Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE: DEC) is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

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