Divergent Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 918,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 10.7% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $41,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,331,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,194,000 after buying an additional 112,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,051,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,699,000 after acquiring an additional 129,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,495,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,662,000 after acquiring an additional 429,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,109,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,989,000 after acquiring an additional 598,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,631,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,557,000 after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares during the last quarter.

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Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

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