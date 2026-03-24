Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 78,106 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 26th total of 1,008,133 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,861,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,861,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLS. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 265.9% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 711.2% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 34,743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 138,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 93,459 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,360,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter.

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Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLS traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $58.67. 377,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,059. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $131.70.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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