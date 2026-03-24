Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of TSLS stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $58.67. 377,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,059. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $131.70.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLS. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 21.6% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.