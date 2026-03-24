Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF (NASDAQ:QCMD) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF (NASDAQ:QCMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF Stock Performance

QCMD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. 477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084. Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.