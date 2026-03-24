Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:NVDD)

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2581 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.18. 122,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,926. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17.

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Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

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Further Reading

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

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