Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:NVDD)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2026

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDDGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2581 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.18. 122,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,926. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

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The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD)

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