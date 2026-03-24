Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MUD) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2026

Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MUDGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MUD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.94. 612,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,504. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14. Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $338.30.

Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (MUD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUD was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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Dividend History for Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MUD)

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