Direxion Daily HOOD Bull 2X ETF (NASDAQ:HODU) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily HOOD Bull 2X ETF (NASDAQ:HODU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily HOOD Bull 2X ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HODU traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,118. Direxion Daily HOOD Bull 2X ETF has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $35.58.

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