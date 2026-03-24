Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1348 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a 15.4% increase from Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKD traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639. Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44.

Get Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (BRKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.