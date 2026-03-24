Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:BOEU)

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BOEU traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.77. 14,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,519. Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.32% of Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the common shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). This ETF is designed for short-term tactical trading and aims to provide leveraged exposure to Boeing’s daily stock performance.

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